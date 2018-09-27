Enterprise Software Market to Set Huge Market till 20233

|

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Enterprise Software Market By Deployment Type (On Premises, & On Demand); By Enterprise Size (Small, Medium, and Large enterprise); By Type; By End-User; & By Region – Forecast(2018 – 2023) ” the market will be driven by the increasing need for mobility and the shift towards enhancing data portability.

North America will dominate the Enterprise Software Market share during the forecast period. This is due to the adoption of SaaS(software as a service) and customer relationship management. Asia Pacific will have the fastest growth due to growing number of data centres, network infrastructure, and government regulations.

Enterprise Software Market Analysis Done in the Report:

Customer relationship management and Enterprise Resource Planning are the leading segments in Enterprise Software Market. Growing awareness about Enterprise Software across the globe will drive the demand for these segments. Business intelligence is the third largest application in the market. This is followed by supply chain management applications.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Enterprise Software Market Report

1.Shift towards cloud computing will drive the demand for enterprise application software in the forecast period.

2.Introduction of novel software services and technology innovation will spur the growth of enterprise software.

3.Increasing demand for business intelligence and analytics elevates the need for enterprise resource planning.

4.Increasing investments by large scale IT industries for the modernization of IT infrastructure creates opportunities for enterprise planning software.

Key Players of the Enterprise Software Market

The key players of the Enterprise Software Market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, and SAP. Microsoft aims to deliver a different customer experience by enabling digital transformation and capturing data based insights. Oracle provides relational database products, software for information management, and cloud products. IBM helps in making better business decisions with financial performance management. SAP enables business in any type of industry and streamlines their processes in manufacturing, procurement, and customer care.

The Enterprise Software Market is segmented as Indicated Below:

Increasing demand for business intelligence and analytics will drive the demand for the Enterprise Software Market.

A. By Deployment Type

1. On-Premises

2. On demand

B. By Type

1. Digital Content Creation (DCC)

2. Web Conferencing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

3. Business Intelligence (BI)

4. Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

5. Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

6. Supply Chain Management (SCM)

7. Project & Portfolio Management (PPM) Software

C. By Enterprise Size

1. Small Enterprise

2. Medium Enterprise

3. Large Enterprise

D. By End user

1. BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance)

2. Manufacturing

3. Telecommunication

4. Media & Entertainment

5. Transportation

6. Healthcare,

7. Energy

8. Retail

9. Distribution

10. Public Sector

11. Others

E. By Geography (17+ countries)

F. Enterprise Software Market Entropy

G. Company Profiles

1. Microsoft Corporation

2. Oracle Corporation

3. IBM Corporation

4. SAP

5 Symantec.

6. EMC Corporation

7. HP

8. VMware

9. CA Technologies

10. Salesforce.com

More than 10 companies are profiled in this report

