Europe Preventive Vaccine Market Forecasts (2018–2023)

In the year 2018, Europe Preventive Vaccine Market was valued at USD 9.99 Million. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 17.83 Million at pace of 12.28% CAGR.

Vaccines aid in control and prevention of viral and bacterial disease. These vaccines are widely used to prevent diseases in future such as chicken pox, mumps, rubella, measles, polio, influenza, Hepatitis A and B human papillomavirus (HPV). These preventive vaccines are gaining popularity due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Preventive Vaccine market is driven due to factors like growing awareness about benefits of preventive vaccines, government authorities are promoting about preventive vaccination, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like tuberculosis, hepatitis, diphtheria and pneumococcal diseases, and rising demand for vaccines. In addition, increasing investments by private and government organizations, advancement of technologies, introduction of new vaccine, initiatives by NGO’s and private organizations are expected to drive the market growth. However, stringent regulatory policies, huge investments, and high cost of treatment are the restraining factors which are expected to decline the growth rate for Europe Preventive Vaccine Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Europe Preventive Vaccine market has been primarily divided into United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Europe holds the second largest market share in the Preventive Vaccine Market due to increasing prevalence of diseases in children and adults, and rising demand for preventive vaccines are the driving factors in this region.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Europe Preventive Vaccine market are GlaxoSmithKline, plc, Merck and Company, Bavarian Nordic, CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson and Johnson, MedImmune, LLC, Pfizer, Inc., and Sanofi Pasteur.

