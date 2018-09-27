Global Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market to reach $52,011.5 Million by 2022
The Global Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market is expected to reach $52,011.5 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period (2016-2022). The Asia Pacific market dominated the global Light-Emitting Diode (LED) market in 2015 and would continue till 2022 thereby achieving a market value of $ 21,168.7 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. The High Brightness LED market dominated the global Light-Emitting Diode (LED) market in 2015 and would continue till 2022 thereby achieving a market value of $ 30,182.4 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific market dominated the global High Brightness Light-Emitting Diode (LED) market in 2015 and would continue till 2022 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The Organic LED (OLED) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.
The General lighting market dominated the North America Light-Emitting Diode (LED) market in 2015 and would continue till 2022 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The Automotive market is expected to reach a market size of $1,663.5 Million by 2022.
High brightness LEDs (HB-LEDs) are widely used in automotive, signals and signage’s in the North American region. Major mobile companies such as Apple Incorporation have incorporated Organic LEDs (O-LED) in their mobile phones, which would contribute to the growth of the LED market. With wide spread adoption in North America, the emerging economies also have started using LEDs in various applications, which would further add to the market growth, offering tremendous opportunities for the LED market players to enter into the LED market.
The global Light-Emitting Diode (LED) market is segmented into technology, application and geography. The technology segment is further divided into technologies used in manufacturing final products such as Basic LED, High Brightness LED (HB-LED), Organic LED (O-LED) and Polymer LED. The application segment is divided into automotive, backlighting, general lightning, mobiles, signal and signage.
Key Players profiled in the report includes Cree Incorportaion, Samsung Electronics, Nichia Corporation, LG Innotek, Philips, Toyoda-Gosei, Osram Light and Seoul Semiconductors.
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on technology, application and geography.
Global Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market, By Technology
Basic LED Market
High Brightness LED Market
Organic LED (OLED) Market
Ultraviolet LED (UV-LED) Market
Polymer LED Market
Global Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market, By Application
Global Automotive LED
Global General Lighting Led Market
Global Backlighting Led Market
Global Mobile LED Market
Global Signals And Signage Led Market
Global Other LED Application Market
Global Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market, BY Geography
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
