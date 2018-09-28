Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Segmental Analysis by Therapeutics, Diagnostics, and Patient

|

The global age-related macular degeneration market was valued at $5,335.7 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2016 – 2022.

Among the various types, the wet AMD segment is expected to witness the faster growth compared to dry AMD segment, during the forecast period. The global age-related macular degeneration market is growing at a significant rate, due to increasing healthcare cost, and increasing prevalence lifestyle associated diseases, such as obesity and hypertension. In addition, the growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of AMD and increasing pipeline drugs for AMD are also driving the growth of the global age-related macular degeneration market.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is an acquired retinal disorder indicated by fundus changes. It is one of the most common forms of visual impairment in the geriatric population. It is a deterioration or degeneration of macular, leading to vision loss among people aged 60 years and above. The macula is a small part of retina responsible for sharpness and central vision.

Geographically, North America dominated the global market of age-related macular degeneration in 2015; whereas, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth, during the forecast period.

Some of the key companies operating in the global age-related macular degeneration market include Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Regeneron Pharmaceutical, Inc., Acucela, Ophthotech Corporation, Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, StemCells Inc and Alimera Sciences, Inc.