Global Data Center Blade Market: Assumptions

|

According to a new market research report “ Data Center Blade Server Market by Data Center Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4), by Services (Consulting, Installation and Support, Professional), by End User (Small, Medium, Large), by region, & by Industry Vertical – Global Forecast to 2019”, published by MarketsandMarkets, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the Data Center Blade Server Market by data center type into: Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4; by services into: consulting services and installation and support services, professional services; by vertical into: telecom and IT, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government, public sector, media & entertainment, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and others; by region into: North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA); by end user into: small size organization, medium size organization, and large size organization.

The growth in blade deployments coincides with expansion of virtualization. The enterprises are increasingly turning to blade servers as the platform of choice to deliver the next generation of virtualized applications. Blade servers have significant cost efficiencies over rack servers along with taking up a smaller footprint, consuming less power and providing significant advantages in terms of manageability, scalability and flexibility. However, the purchase of a blade server unit is an expensive investment that locks a user into the unit that has been purchased, without availability for either new vendor integration or hardware updating.

As of 2014, North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the global data center asset management market, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.19% from 2014 to 2019. A number of factors including energy efficiency, developing economies such as China and India, and new data centers are stimulating the growth of the Data Center Blade Server Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

This report studies the global Data Center Blade Server Market during the forecast period from 2014 to 2019.

The market is expected to grow from $9.73 billion in 2014 to $15.84 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.25% from 2014 to 2019.

Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Cisco Systems (U.S.), Dell (U.S.), Lenovo Group Limited (China) and Fujitsu (Japan) are some of the key players in the global Data Center Blade Server Market.

