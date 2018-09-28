Huge Growth And Opportunities in Global Airborne LiDAR Market Till 2023

|

Global Airborne LiDAR Market Report Information by Type (Topographic & Bathymetric), by Platform (Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft & Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), by Solution (System (Hardware & Software) & Services), & Region – Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario

LiDAR stands for Light Detection and Ranging. The LiDAR instrument is mounted on helicopters, drones and others. The LiDAR mounted on aircraft emits rapid pulses of laser light at a ground surface. LiDAR emits up to 150,000 pulses per second. A sensor on the instrument measures the time taken for each pulse to be received back from the ground surface. The airborne LiDAR systems emerged commercially in the mid-1990s, and provide explicit 3D laser profiling and scanning in contrast to the 2D planimetric remote sensing data. The 3D coordinates of (x, y, z) axis, describe the 3D topographic profile of the earth’s surface, vegetation area coverage, and human-made objects. The airborne LiDAR technique has been efficiently used for generating Digital Elevation Model (DEM), Digital Terrain Model (DTM), and Digital Surface Model (DSM).

Get Report Sample : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6016

LiDAR is viewed as a revolutionary technology for airborne mapping, as it cost-effectively delivers highly precise terrain data. Airborne LiDAR technology has now become a noble solution for geospatial data acquisition. The geospatial data development is the ability of airborne LiDAR to measure 3D structures, using active sensors technology system. The data acquired through airborne LiDAR is reliable and precise. As LiDAR prepares an overall 3D picture of the ground surface, these pictures are useful in different domains, such as the development of national guidelines and standards, oil & gas, aerospace & defense, mining industry, and transportation & logistics.

The growing demand for 3D imagery in various application areas, such as military & defense, civil engineering, geographical surveys, and corridor mapping, is expected to drive the LiDAR market in the upcoming years considerably. Textured 3D imagery is applied in various applications, such as 3D mapping, city planning, and photorealistic flyers.

Airborne LiDAR market is expected to grow over the forecast period, owing to the automation in LiDAR systems, leading to the reduction in human efforts and improvement in efficiency.

On the basis of platform, the airborne LiDAR market has been segmented into rotary wing, fixed wing, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The substantial growth in general aviation, globally, and increasing inclination for cost-effective air travel are the key factors estimated to witness the growth of the airborne LiDAR market during the forecast period.

The airborne LiDAR market has been segmented on the basis of type into topographic LiDAR and bathymetric LiDAR (bathy LiDAR). The most common used airborne LiDAR system is the topographic airborne LiDAR. It is operated, on the time-of-flight principle, by sending a high-intensity laser pulse in a narrow beam towards an object and measuring the time taken by the pulse to be reflected off the target and returned to the sender. The growth of the topographic LiDAR segment can be attributed to the rise in demand for enhanced situational awareness and survey activities, such as seismology, cartography, and meteorology.

There is a growing trend in the manner information collected by LiDAR systems is becoming available to a much larger user community through open sources and cloud services. Due to the easy access of information through open sources, there is a whole new set of challenges for the present companies, regarding the safeguarding of commercial feasibility of mapping projects.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the airborne LiDAR market. The major leading countries in this region for airborne LiDAR market are the U.S. and Canada. The collective use of LiDAR systems in mapping and surveying applications, along with a rising base of LiDAR service providers are driving the growth of the airborne LiDAR market in the U.S. The major application areas of LiDAR sensors in the U.S. include industrial survey, military mapping, forest management, and oceanographic surveys. In Canada, airborne LiDAR sensors are majorly used in infrastructural improvement purposes.

The U.S. government is investing a large number of funds in airborne LiDAR for civil engineering and defense applications, to increase the accuracy of operations at a lesser time and decrease the risk factors involved. In the recent fiscal year budget, the U.S. military sector is anticipated to spend a huge amount on procuring unmanned aerial systems; this will lead to driving the growth of the airborne LiDAR market. Moreover, it has witnessed an increase in demand for military and civil infrastructure projects in the last few years. The usage of airborne LiDAR in all these projects and several government investments in various industries are expected to surge the growth of the global airborne LiDAR market.

Airborne LiDAR market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 19% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players in the airborne LiDAR market are Saab AB (Sweden), Teledyne Technologies (U.S.), Leica Geosystems (Switzerland), FLIR Systems (U.S.), Faro Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Leosphere SAS (France), 3D Laser Mapping (England), Firmatek (U.S.), RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Northeast Africa), Quanergy Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and Raymetrics S.A. (Greece).

Browse Full Report : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/airborne-lidar-market-6016