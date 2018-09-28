Main Menu

Nutritional Science-2018

| September 28, 2018

“22nd European Nutritional Science Congress is going to be held on November 26-27, 2018 at Barcelona,Spain.The theme of the conference is “”Nutritional Science: Empowering Health and Well being”. The purpose of the Nutritional science congress is to understand the Nutritional values, uses, risks, recent advances in nutrition research and safe steps required in balanced nutritional diet to prevent nutrition deficient ailments in this present world for a healthier life.
Our conference website: https://nutritionalscience.nutritionalconference.com/

Health and Wellness No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Portable Ultrasound Devices/ Equipment Market 2018 Latest Trend, Applications & 2023 Industry Growth Analysis Report

Analytical Research Cognizance shares report on “Portable Ultrasound Devices/ Equipment Market” which provides the companyRead More

Fertility Monitoring Devices Market : Competitive Strategies And Forecasts to 2026

Fertility monitoring devices are devices employed to predict the ovulation time during the menstrual cycleRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *