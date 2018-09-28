Power GaN Market Report 2018 – Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Fujitsu, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

|

GaN stands for Gallium Nitride. It is a new technology wide bandgap semiconductor, commonly used in light-emitting diodes, radio frequency devices, power electronics, and many other applications. GaN is projected to be the next-gen semiconductor for power applications thus gaining its fame across the world. Its industrial devices present an advantage with respect to efficiency, weight, size, and thermal performance. GaN devices are also very efficient in terms of power conversion making it suitable for wide array of applications such as in electric vehicle, IT & telecom, among others.

Huge demand in consumer electronics & automotive industries, and adoption of GaN in radio frequency power electronics are the key drivers propelling the growth of the global power GaN market. In addition, growing application of GaN RF power device in defense, military, and aerospace have also boosted the market growth. However, high material and fabrication cost, and design complexity are the major challenges hindering the growth of the market. Further, swelling implementation of GaN in electric & hybrid electric vehicles, and acceptance of GaN in 5G infrastructure are likely to open up several growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

Device, industry vertical, and geography are the major segments considered in the global power GaN market. By device, the market includes GaN power ICs, GaN power discrete devices, and GaN power modules. The industry vertical segment is further bifurcated into aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, automotive, IT & telecommunication, and other industry verticals.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the global power GaN is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key players operating in the global market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Fujitsu, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Cree Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, Gan Systems Inc, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, International Quantum Epitaxy Plc, and Infineon Technologies Ag, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of the Global Power GaN Market with respect to major segments such as device, industry vertical, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of the Global Power GaN Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Power GaN Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Power GaN Market

Device Segments

GaN Power ICs

GaN Power Discrete Devices

Industry Vertical Segments

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

IT & Telecommunication

Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

