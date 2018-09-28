SHRM India Organises Roundtable on Cloud Technology as an Enabler in Transforming Employee Experience in PSUs

|

SHRM India, organized a PSU Roundtable discussion in association with SAP Success Factors. The Roundtable addressed the inevitable burning topic on Cloud Technology as an Enabler in Transforming Employee Experience in PSUs. The event was attended by leaders like Ranjan Mohapatra, Director HR, Indian Oil Ltd., Ms. Veena Swarup, Former Director HR, Engineers India Ltd., Saptarshi Roy Director HR, NTPC, and the likes.

Cloud computing is changing the corporate workplace making it more productive – globally and in India.

Ms. Achal Khanna, CEO-SHRM India, and Business Head APAC & MENA opened the roundtable discussion along with Jill Popelka, Sr. VP & Head – SAP Success Factors. The event also witnessed the launch of a White Paper on Cloud Technology and how it can enable HR leaders to transform employee engagement in PSUs.

Speaking about the White Paper launch, Achal said, ‘We are very happy to launch the White Paper on Cloud Computing which is based on inputs and insights gathered from PSUs, Government bodies such as NITI Aayog, NSDC, and NASSCOM. We thank SAP for their support and participation. I would also like to thank Professor Ashis Pani from XLRI who has co-authored the white paper.’

Jill Popelka resonated with Achal’s thoughts and added, ‘After working with the US government and in Asia APAC region, I am excited to be here in India which is focused on building the progressive workplaces of the future.’

Col. Avanish Dureha, Director, SAP was able to dispel some of the apprehensions that were raised by participants from PSUs, especially the cost-saving aspect of cloud computing. The organization does not have to over-invest in hardware as is usually the case – typically requests are made for higher investment in hardware as the decision-making process takes time – you can pay as you use. The role of the technology provider is to ensure that systems are more attractive and interactive, they should be available any time and across all devices the customer uses.

