Uncooled IR Imaging Market Report 2018 – Cantronic Systems, Inc., BAE Systems, FLIR Systems, Inc., DS Photonics
Uncooled IR imaging include cameras which are used as a sensor operating at ambient temperature, or a sensor stabilized at a temperature close to ambient using small temperature control elements. These cameras based in infrared imaging technologies are capable to capture sharper image even in the dark surrounding. Uncooled IR imaging cameras can also see to some extent through light fog, rain and snow. It is a technology which was invented and implemented specially for military operations, but presently it has made its mark in many other applications owing to its appreciated benefits.
Increasing demand in commercial and industrial application due to its low price as compared to other thermal imaging technologies, and the surging adoption of these technology in military application are the key factors to drive the growth of the global uncooled infrared imaging market. However, accessibility of advanced technology with sharper image may act as the major hindrance for the market growth. Moreover, introduction of the uncooled imaging technology with smartphones & tablets is expected to generate numerous growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.
Type, technology, spectrum range, application, and geography are the primary segments considered in the global uncooled infrared imaging market. Type segment is bifurcated into fixed and portable. Technology segment is categorized into cooled and uncooled. The spectrum range segment consists of short-wave IR, mid-wave IR, and long-wave IR. By application, the market is further sub-segment into Consumer Electronics, Surveillance, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Medical, and Firefighting.
Based on geography, the global uncooled IR imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Major companies operating in the global market include Xenics, Cantronic Systems, Inc., BAE Systems, FLIR Systems, Inc., DS Photonics, Teledyne DALSA, Fraunhofer IMS, Irvine Sensors Corp., Rochester Precision Optics, and Zhejiang ULIRVISION Technology, among others.
Scope of the Global Uncooled IR Imaging Market
Type Segments
Fixed
Portable
Technology Segments
Cooled
Uncooled
Spectrum Range Segments
Short Wave IR
Mid Wave IR
Long Wave IR
Application Segments
Consumer Electronics
Surveillance
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial
Medical
Firefighting
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
