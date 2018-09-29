Main Menu

Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) department of Hotel Management Conducted Cycle rally on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2018.

| September 29, 2018

Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) department of Hotel Management Conducted Cycle rally on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2018. It started from Shaniwarwada to ADYPU campus. 20 students were participated in this rally. The purpose of this rally was to create awareness about responsible tourism and to make our Pune city world’s best tourism friendly city, the event was conducted with association with MTDC.

