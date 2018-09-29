Thin Film Transistor Market Report 2018 – Sony Corporation, Apple, Inc., Samsung Group, LG Electronics, Fujitsu Limited
A thin film transistor (TFT) is a distinct class of field-effect transistor (FET) produced by depositing thin-films of an active semi-conductor layer along with the dielectric layer & metallic connections over a supporting substrate. It is also a type of flat-panel LCD display screen, in which each pixel is controlled by one to four transistors. This transistor could be made using an extensive variety of semi-conductor materials where a popular material is silicon. Transistors are embedded inside the panel itself, lessening crosstalk between pixels & improving image stability. The primary application of thin film transistors is within TFT LCDs, an implementation of liquid crystal display technology.
The global thin film transistor market is primarily driven by factors such as their compact size, low price, reduced weight, and low power consumption. Though, their complex structure, and less availability of high resolutions TFTs for professional applications are some of the major hindrance for the market growth. Moreover, the use of TFTs in artificial retina, and increasing R&D for further applications are highly expected to generate profitable growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.
The global thin film transistor market is classified on the basis of material type, application, and geography. The classification by product comprises liquid crystal display, electronic paper display, AMOLED, and others. By application the market is further categorized into television, laptops, smartphones & tablets, wearable devices, and others. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).
Based on geography, thin film transistor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).
The key market players include Sony Corporation, Apple, Inc., Samsung Group, LG Electronics, Fujitsu Limited, AU Optronic, Sharp Corporation, Chunghwa Picture Tubes, Ltd., BASF SE, and BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Thin Film Transistor Market with respect to major segments such as material type, application, and geography
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Thin Film Transistor Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Thin Film Transistor Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of Global Thin Film Transistor Market
By Material Type
Organic
Inorganic
By Application
Televisions
Laptops
Smartphones & Tablets
Wearable Devices
Others
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
