Anu Malhotra presents SOUL SURVIVORS, a multimedia exhibition 26th – 31st October at Bikaner House

|

Soul Survivors will be showcased at Bikaner House, New Delhi, from October 26 – 31, 2018. Documenting Anu’s time filming her documentaries, ‘The Apatani of Arunachal Pradesh’, ‘The Konyak of Nagaland’ in 2000-2001 and during her journey in Tibet in 2002. The exhibition will also showcase screening of films, discussions, talks, performances, food and souvenirs.

With Soul Survivors, Anu hopes to heighten awareness and appreciation of the wisdom, traditions of these forgotten cultures and showcase the beauty of the human spirit:

“I have always sought to capture India’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant living traditions through my films. Today, when wise living traditions are dying and a stressful urban lifestyle is leading us into dis-ease and discontent, we need a reminder of the value and wisdom of our time-tested ways of life that are wholesome and fulfilling.” Anu Malhotra

The Soul Survivors book launch will be held on October 26th, at the opening of the exhibition.