Piso16 introduces SUNDAY BRUNCH
Your search for the perfect Sunday ends here, Piso16 introduces the Sunday Brunch, available for all patrons from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday. Set amidst a picturesque location, the restaurant offers a Sunday Brunch featuring a lavish spread and live counters. Guests can spend a relaxing Sunday afternoon while sipping on unlimited sangria, beer and wine over an unmatched view of the city.
Details
Day & Time: Every Sunday, 12-4pm
Price: 2195/++ Taxes
Address: 16th Floor, Eros Corporate Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi – 110019
« Find the best birthstone necklace for your mom,these should know (Previous News)
(Next News) Anu Malhotra presents SOUL SURVIVORS, a multimedia exhibition 26th – 31st October at Bikaner House »
Related News
The Best Pediatric Practice Services At Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center In Sharjah
Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi Street Al Qarayen Sharjah Telephone: +971Read More
Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center Introduces Innovative Dental Care Services To Enhance Smiles
Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi Street Al Qarayen Sharjah Telephone: +971Read More