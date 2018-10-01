Asia Pacific will lead the Eco Fibres Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2023

|

According to new market research report by IndustryARC, titled “Eco Fibres MarketBy Type (Natural Fibres, Regenerated Fibres, Recycled Fibres and Others); By Application (Textiles, Household & Furnishings, Industrial, Medical & Others); By Geography-Forecast (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by growing environmental concerns.

Asia Pacific will lead the Eco Fibres Market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization and government policies about textile trade activities. Growing population along with rise in living standards have driven the demand for eco fibres in the region. China is the largest market in terms of eco friendly fabrics in the world. Growth of the online fashion industry, growing disposable income along with development of high quality innovative fabrics are the factors which drive the demand for eco fibres in China. In North America, the increasing demand for cotton blends for garments will result in the advancements in fabrics, which will drive the growth of eco friendly textiles in the region.

Eco Fibres Market Analysis done in the full Report:

The textiles segment leads the eco fibres market in the forecast period. This factor is due to growing demand for bio based alternatives such as bamboo, linen, hemp, and tencel in clothing sector. Growing number of retail outlets in countries such as India and China is another factor that propels the market growth.

Eco Fibres Market Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:

Growth of the textile industry drives the demand for the eco fibre in the forecast period.

Growth in medical applications due to technological advancements will drive the demand for eco clothing.

Production of eco friendly products such as bamboo fibres and organic cotton has spurred the growth of the eco fibres.

Growth of healthcare industry due to increasing awareness about hospital related diseases will drive the demand for the eco textile.

Key Players of the Eco Fibres Market

Lenzing AG (Austria), Grasim Industries Limited (India), Teijin Ltd. (Japan), and US Fibres (U.S.) are the key players of the eo fibres market. Lenzing AG provides cellulose fibres and plastic polymer products. Grasim Industries Limited provides viscose staple fibre, chemicals, cement, and textiles. Viscose staple fibre is a biodegradable fibre that is used in apparels, home textiles, and dress materials. Teijin Ltd manufactures advanced fibres, composites, polymer products, and fibre. US Fibres provides polyester staple fibre products.

Eco Fibres Market is segmented as below:

The rapid growth of the textile industry will propel the demand for eco fibres market.

A. Eco Fibres Market By Type

1. Natural Fibres

1.1. Protein Fibres

1.2. Cellulose Fibers

1.3. Others

2. Regenerated Fibers

2.1. Regenerated FibersFrom Cellulose

2.2. Regenerated FibersFrom Protein

3. Recycled Fibers

4. Others

B. Eco Fibres Market By Application

1. Textiles

2. Household & Furnishings

3. Industrial

4. Medical

5. Others

C. Eco Fibres Market By Geography(15+ countries)

D. Eco Fibres Market Entropy

E. Company Profiles

1. Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd

2. Ananafit

3. Aquafil S.P.A.

4. Bcomp Ltd.

5. ChangshuLifengLinen&Cotton Weaving Co. Ltd

6. David C. Poole Company, Inc.

7. E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

8. Ecofibre Ltd.

9.Ecofibre Industries Operations

10. Ecological Fibers Inc.

11. EnkevBv

12. Envirotextiles. Llc

13. Esprit Global

14. European Association For The Trade In Jute And Related Products

15. European Industrial Hemp Association

16. Flexform Technologies

17. Foss Manufacturing Company, Llc.

18. Greenfibres

19. HayleysFibers

20. Hubei Jinhaniang

