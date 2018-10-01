Compare and Evaluate Mobile Application Security Vendors Through MarketsandMarkets DIVE Report

|

According to the new market research report “Vendor Comparison in Mobile Application Security, 2015: MnM DIVE Matrix”, The report excludes the vendors that offer only services in the mobile application security market, such as Intel Security (McAfee), Trustwave, Dell SecureWorks, MobileIron, and others.

Mobile application security provides detailed security analysis of mobile-based applications. It includes custom scans and in-depth vulnerability checks through various testing capabilities, such as Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), and Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST). Mobile application security empowers the IT security team to identify critical application risks and enables them to rapidly secure mobile applications from potential threats.

MarketsandMarkets released its Vendor DIVE report on mobile application security, Q4 2015. The report covers the comprehensive study of the key vendors offering solutions for mobile application security. The report outlines the findings and analysis on how well each mobile application security vendor performs within the criteria. The Vendor DIVE helps vendors to get detailed information regarding their competitors on the basis of their product offerings and business strategies.

This report is instrumental in helping the stakeholders such as mobile application security vendors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and other channel partners, in making concurrent business choices on the deployment of mobile application security solutions.

Vendor Landscape

Most of the vendors provide a complete mobile application security suite inclusive of multiple testing techniques, be it Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), or Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST). These vendors are competing to provide an innovative combination of testing techniques to the end users to address the rising concern about mobile application security. They focus on critical features, such as behavioral analysis, binary code analysis, and proactive testing, to deploy robust application security mechanisms for mobile applications.

The following vendors are included in the report:

• IBM

• HP

• WhiteHat Security

• Veracode

• Checkmarx

• Cigital

• Rapid7

• Pradeo

• Appthority

• Arxan Technologies

Vendor DIVE Methodology

The Vendor DIVE methodology involves extensive research to identify the key vendors offering mobile application security solutions. A comprehensive list of mobile application security vendors was prepared, through secondary research referring to annual reports, press releases and investor presentations of companies, white papers, directories, and databases. Based on their breadth of product offering, organization size, and other selection criteria, the list was narrowed down to select the key 10 vendors.

During the production cycle of the report, in-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key opinion leaders, subject matter experts, directors, and C-level executives of selected mobile application security vendors to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information. This primary data was collected mainly through questionnaires, mails, and telephonic interviews.

Scoring Methodology

After completion of the data gathering and verification process, the scores and weightage for the shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized. Based on the extensive secondary and primary research, each criterion for the selected vendors was scored on the scale ranging from 0 to 10. After the ratings were finalized, each vendor was placed in the Vendor DIVE matrix based on their score in product offering and business strategy in the mobile application security market.

