Elision Announced to Offer Multi Tenant IP PBX Solution for VoIP Service Providers

Elision Technolab LLP, more popularly known as, Elision is a leading VoIP Company that caters diversified industries with its best VoIP solutions and services. The company has recently announced that they will offer the best multi tenant IP PBX solution to VoIP Service providers. The launched IP PBX software supports multi tenancy. It is furnished with a wide array of features to empower the retail VoIP service providers.

“The IP PBX software is perfect to run VoIP calling business for Small offices, Home offices, SMBs, local enterprises, residential users, etc. Our multi tenant IP PBX solution provides all required features of calling that empowers the communication and collaboration in retail calling business. Moreover, it provides a centralized control to the service provider”, shared spokesperson of the company.

As per the shared details, the multi tenant IP PBX solution is ready to use by the service providers. It offers three different views:

• Admin

• Tenant

• End user

All 3 user panels are developed on GUI based elements to make it easy to use. This multi tenant IP PBX system is a software solution to remove additional hardware and wiring to keep the communication infrastructure minimum. Also, it adds ease of management and maintenance. For an instance, adding a new tenant or an extension is as easy as adding a new document file in the system. No hardware based setup is needed at the customer or the service provider end.

The offered IP PBX solution can be installed on the cloud or on-premises and it supports omnichannel communication with its wide range of features. Below is the list of features available in the launched multi tenant IP PBX Solution for service providers:

• Multi tenancy

• GUI based user / admin panels

• Least cost routing

• Call forwarding

• Call transfer

• Call park and pickup

• Auto provisioning

• Web phone

• Mute / Unmute

• Conference

• IVR (Interactive Voice Response)

• Music on Hold

• Call detail reports

• And more

The company representative further shared that this IP PBX software is very flexible and supports different add-ons and APIs. The company provides integration of third party APIs and applications within this IP PBX solution. For example, the VoIP service provider can integrate CRM system, billing module, etc. within this multi tenant IP PBX solution. The customers of the company get white label multi tenant IP PBX solution.

The company also offers development and customization services to the enterprises or service providers that want to develop multi tenant IP PBX software for their company. The company can develop this system in either Asterisk or FreeSWITCH, based on the customer need.

