Europe Vascular imaging market is anticipated to grow at a 6.43% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.75 billion by 2023

The Vascular imaging is a key element of a comprehensive stroke diagnosis and cause-based therapy. The test of vascular imaging assesses the blood circulation through the veins and vesicles which helps the surgeons in performing the surgeries. The Various imaging techniques, such as X-ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computerized Tomography (CT) scans, ultrasound, and fluoroscopy (moving X-ray images using contrast dye), are used to observe and record the state of blood vessels and other organs so that diagnosis and intervention can be done.

Europe Vascular imaging market Drivers and Restraints:

The demand for vascular imaging systems is expected to witness highest growth rate over the forecast period due to growth in the number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases (CVD), the Increase in the number of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the demand for vascular imaging systems. Angiography, the increase in the Europe geriatric population is also expected to raise the demand for vascular imaging systems. The high price of the systems and lack of expertise to handle imaging equipment and pricing pressure on the manufacturers due to fierce competition among market participants may have a negative impact on the growth of the market.

Europe Vascular imaging market Geographic Segmentation

Based on geography, the market is analyzed under various regions namely Germany, Italy, France, U.K., and Spain. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative market in the vascular imaging systems market due to the high investment in the healthcare industry. Increase in the number of interventional surgeries and a growing number of cardiovascular diseases in Europe are expected to create a high opportunity for vascular imaging systems market

The Europe vascular imaging market is dominated by the companies like Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.K.), N.V. (Netherlands), Esaote SpA (Italy), Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands), Xograph Healthcare (U.K.), and Piur imaging GmbH (Austria).

The Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along with this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis of prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

