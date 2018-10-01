Pharmaceutical Bottles Market 2025 Research Report: Overview by Trending Factors and Key Regions

|

1st October, 2018- Packaging is a term that secures the pharmaceutical product from the time of production in a unit till its use; packaging thus plays a significant role in pharmaceutical companies. In fact, pharmaceutical packaging involves packaging of life saving drugs, safety, identity and convenience of handling. Moreover, it has to balance complex considerations and provide a good solution to ensure longer shelf life of contents contained in it. On the basis of drug delivery, the Global Pharmaceutical Bottles market is segmented into oral drugs, pulmonary, transdermal, topical, injectables, nasal, IV drugs, and ocular/ophthalmic. There are different categories for pharmaceutical packaging namely, primary packaging, secondary packaging and tertiary packaging and primarily two types of containers are used for packaging viz, glass containers and plastic containers. All the three stages such as primary packaging, secondary packaging and tertiary packaging involves a step by step inspection and supervision which ensures there are no gaps left and the substance inside is free of moisture with no contamination coming into its contact.

Top Key Manufacturers of Pharmaceutical Bottles market are :-

Gerresheimer AG

Amcor Limited

Alcion Plasticos

Maynard and Harris Plastics Ltd

Industrias Plasticas Puig SL

Pont Europe

Other

Pharmaceutical Bottles Market by Product Type:

Packer Bottles

Dropper Bottles

Others

Pharmaceutical Bottles Market by Applications:

E-liquid

Liquid

Other

Geographical Analysis of Pharmaceutical Bottles Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Further, glass containers and plastic containers are used for packaging items according to the content properties. Glass containers need to be chemically inert, impermeable, rigid and strong. Again, the glass used for pharmaceutical packaging is of various types, such as type-1 borosilicate glass; which is highly resistant and chemically inert, such type of glass is used to contain strong acids and alkalis.Type-2 treated soda-lime glass are more chemically inert compared to type 1 glass and prevents the bottles from weathering. Type-3 Regular sods-lime glass is an untreated soda-lime glass with average chemical resistance. Type-4 General purpose soda lime glass is generally used for products to be consumed orally or topically. Plastic containers of a high quality can be produced with different shapes and designs. Such packages provide resistance from breakage and leakage. Materials used in such bottles are namely polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene, Nylon, Polycarbonate, Acrylic multi polymers, polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Commercially, the market for packaging bottles is characterized by growing demands from the healthcare industry across nations and the overall health market witnesses a trajectory growth in the pharmaceutical bottles market during the forecast period.

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of global pharmaceutical bottles industry include growing demand for enhanced healthcare services owing to urbanization in developing countries and technological developments occurring in the pharmaceutical packaging. However, the need for eco-friendly biomaterials-based bottles as an alternative to pharmaceutical ones and the growing preference for flexible packaging formats such as blisters are anticipated to grow during the forecast period. On the basis of type, the global pharmaceutical bottles market is segmented into plastic bottles, blister packs, caps & closures, pre-fillable syringes, labels & accessories, medical specialty bags, temperature controlled packaging, pouches & strip packs, pre-filled inhalers, vials, jars & canisters, medication tubes, ampoules and cartridges. On the basis of veterinary vaccine packaging, the global pharmaceutical bottles industry is segmented into livestock vaccines, porcine vaccines, canine vaccines, poultry vaccines, feline vaccines, equine vaccines, and aquaculture vaccines.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Pharmaceutical Bottles Market Analysis By Regulatory Pharmaceutical Bottles Market Analysis By Service Type Pharmaceutical Bottles Market Analysis By Equipment Type Pharmaceutical Bottles Market Analysis By Service Contract Pharmaceutical Bottles Market Analysis By Service Provider Pharmaceutical Bottles Market Analysis By End-User Pharmaceutical Bottles Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Pharmaceutical Bottles Companies Company Profiles Of The Pharmaceutical Bottles Industry

