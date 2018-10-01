Water Dispersible Polymers Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2018 – 2028

|

Introduction: Water Dispersible Polymers Market

Over past decades, excessive usage of fresh water resources in the world for domestic, agricultural and industrial requirements has led to declining availability of water across many countries. In order to overcome and counter water scarcity issues, several steps regarding reuse, safe disposal and wastage mitigation have been taken by governments across the globe. Formulation of stringent environmental regulations and awareness campaigns are the further steps taken to deal with this issue in effective manner across the globe.

Furthermore, the government is actively focused on to improve water facilities in rural and urban areas. Such developments for domestic as well as for industrial water treatment are anticipated to build high demand for water & wastewater treatment facilities over the forecast period.

Globally, water treatment industry is growing at a high rate, owing to the increasing water demand in across the globe. In order to process this kind of industrial and municipal water, it is required to be treated with polymers known as water dispersible polymer. Water dispersible Polymers are the organic substances which can swell or disperse in water thereby improving the properties of aqueous systems such as thickening, or emulsification.

These water dispersible polymers are manufactured from maleic anhydride, acrylic acid, methacrylic acid and also from the combinations of these monomers. In terms of application, water dispersible polymers are designed for the cleaning application and also for the detergent builders. These water dispersible polymers have several properties such as, they can operate at moderate temperatures, work even in hard water conditions, etc. In addition, these are also used for synthesis of oligosaccharides. Water dispersible polymers are used owing to their high efficiency in the glycosylation reactions.

During the operation there are several chances of vortex formation, these water dispersible polymers are used to avoid such situations. It is necessary to disperse all particles in the water during the entire process. If in case, water dispersible polymer particles are not dispersed with water, then there are chances of formation of aggregates, which can create complications in formulations of a product. Occasionally, these water dispersible polymers are pre-dispersed with glycerin before their dispersion with huge quantity mixture of water. Water dispersible polymers provide stability and enhance viscosity in end use applications. For water dispersible polymers it is easy to disperse into hot oil phase or in melted phase during their application in emulsions.

Market Dynamics: Water Dispersible Polymers Market

Water dispersible polymers market is expected to exhibit double digit growth during the forecast period, owing to its driving factors such as, application of water dispersible polymer in the drilling of shale gas in addition to this it is also useful for water injection projects.

On the basis of the classification, synthetic segment of water dispersible polymer market is expected to create more opportunities for the key manufacturers and its application providing more strength and required viscosity to the product. The segment is expected to hold more than one third of the market value share by the end of 2018 and is expected to continue the same till 2028. However, along with these positive factors, there are some negative factors which can create challenges for the growth in the coming years, such as, fluctuating raw material prices and increasing percentage of distributor’s margin.

Current trend in the water dispersible polymer market is to offer an innovative product in the water dispersible category with enhanced functionalities are expected to create avenues for growth for market in near future, especially in the water treatment industry, among others

Market Segmentation: Water Dispersible Polymers Market

Water dispersible polymers market is segmented on the basis of classification, product and application

On the basis of classification, water dispersible polymers market segmented as

Synthetic water dispersible polymers

Natural water dispersible polymers

Modified water dispersible polymers

On the basis of product type, water dispersible polymers market segmented as

Guar Gum

Polyacrylamide

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Casein

Gelatin

Other water dispersible polymers

On the basis of application, water dispersible polymers are segmented as below

Water Treatment

Petroleum

Consumer Products

Others

On the basis of end use sector, water dispersible polymers are segmented as below

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Regional Outlook: Water Dispersible Polymers Market

Global water dispersible polymer key players shifting their production facilities from America and Europe to Asia Pacific owing to several factors, such as low taxes, workforce availability and government support. In addition to this, increasing per capita consumption and substantial growth in urbanization expected to create more opportunities in the emerging economics for water dispersible polymers market in the near term.

Some of the key players of water dispersible polymers market are the

Ashland Inc.

DowDupont

BASF SE

Gantrade

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Shandong polymers Bio-chemicals Co. Ltd.

Kemira Oyj

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company

CP Kelco

Gelita AG

Eastman Chemical Company

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.