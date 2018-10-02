iDTRONIC goes to ICT & Logistiek 2018 @ Jaarbeus Fair in Utrecht, Netherlands
This year, iDTRONIC presents itself together with its partner Elincom as part of the AIM BeNeLux Community booth at the ICT & Logistiek trade fair in Utrecht.
ICT & Logistics is an annual event where you will find the (ICT) solutions necessary to carry out logistics processes efficiently and effectively. ICT & Logistics provides an up-to-date overview of applications and services for the entire supply chain.
The fair takes place on 7 and 8 November 2018
in Jaarbeursplein 6, 3521 AL Utrecht, Netherlands.
Community booth AIM: Hall 1, A081
iDTRONIC / Elincom: Booth no. 3
Related News
iNextrix Announced to Showcase Live Call Monitoring Solution at GITEX
iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd., more popularly known as iNextrix is one of the exhibitors inRead More
New Yorker Electronics Releases new Radial-Lead General Purpose Capacitor Series
NORTHVALE, NEW JERSEY – New Yorker Electronics is now carrying the new HJR Series ofRead More