Mouhajer International Design Is An Exceptional Interior Design Fit Out Company

Mouhajer International Design

Office No. 1807-1808 Westburry Tower 1,

Business Bay,

Dubai. U.A.E

Tel: +971 43466 221

Email: info@mouhajerdesign.com

Established as a leading and favoured interior design company in Dubai, Mouhajer International Design provides a total interior design solution that aims to meet the highest standard of creativity and excellence.

With a vision for achieving regional benchmark status, Mouhajer International Design is considered to be one of the best providers of bespoke fit out work.

The company is driven by its founder Maher Mouhajer who has a freshly innovative style that distinguishes the company from its peers. The company has contributed to the field of design on a vast spectrum ranging from private residences, prestigious offices and luxurious hotels providing all its interior design, custom design furniture and fit out solutions.

Founder of Mouhajer International Design, Maher Mouhajer notes, “We are there from creation to implementation, and we successfully deliver the client’s vision and ensure we bridge the gap between aesthetics and value”.

They have an expert team of skilled craftsman and motivated professionals with a firmly established reputation that helps find perfection at every stage.

Mouhajer International Design is a premier custom design fit out company that offers a broad range of interior design services. Their innovative and creative designs make them one of the most sought-after interior design companies in Dubai. The company expertise includes residential, commercial and hospitality interior design services.

About Us

Mouhajer International Design was founded in 1999 and reflects classical design styles and modern day contemporary styles. The team is headed by Maher who is a passionate expert at giving remarkable attention to detail. We offer bespoke design solutions and the design process is guided from start to finish. Offering residential, commercial and hospitality design services, our designs are sophisticated and stylish and will blend the traditional with the ornate to create beautifully crafted residential and commercial interior solutions. For more information, visit our website on http://www.mahermouhajer.com/