18th world congress on clinical nursing & practice
Dear. Colleague,
Conference Series llc LTD takes immense pleasure & feels honoured in inviting the contributors across the globe to attend the “18th World Congress on Clinical Nursing & Practice” which will be held in May 13-14, 2019 at Rome, Italy.
1. Target Spectators: We extend warm welcome to distinguished Nobel laureates, Speakers, Delegates, Exhibitors, Researchers, Students, Nurses, Clinical Nurse Specialists, Healthcare Professionals, etc. from around the world to explore the Knowledge in Nursing and its line.
Theme: This conference is organized around the theme “Explore Opportunities, Best Practices & Recent Developments in Nursing & Practice”, which covers a wide range of critically important sessions from basic research to latest innovations in the field of Nursing and Clinical Nurse Practicing.
Related News
Cure Jaundice Using Natural Home Remedies
Jaundice is a state wherein the skin, whites of the eyes and mucous membranes becomeRead More
Head and Neck Cancer Market Innovative Treatments, Key Methodologies, Top Players Success Milestones and Forecasts to 2023
Head and neck cancers are site-specific, which includes oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, paranasal sinuses andRead More