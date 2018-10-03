Fairfax Law Firm Marketing Agency Emphasizes Organic SEO Strategy

|

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) October 1, 2018 – 321 Web Marketing, a Fairfax law firm marketing agency, recently published a blog post explaining the importance of using SEO for law firm marketing. SEO, or search engine optimization, is an effective way to help website pages appear higher in search results. However, many law firms are not using this technique in their marketing efforts.

Most law firms use traditional forms of marketing, such as print, radio, and television ads, or outdated forms of digital marketing such as pay-per-click advertising, to promote their services. People who passively view ads while going about their daily routines are less likely to feel impacted by the messages they see, making traditional ads less and less effective. Pay per click, while online, is often not particularly effective either. Many consumers ignore paid ads online, seeing them as disingenuous and less trustworthy than organic search results. It is also difficult to budget for these types of ads.

SEO, meanwhile, is an efficient, effective, and affordable method of advertising. This technique helps ensure that your law firm’s website pages will appear higher in search results for queries that contain the same keywords used in your site’s content. A higher position not only helps people view your firm as relevant and credible, it also helps boost website traffic, as most people do not view links on the second page of results. SEO also helps you gain more qualified leads. People who see your site on a list of search results are likely already seeking the exact type of information your site contains, and they are therefore more likely to find the information useful and view your firm as helpful to their needs in turn. Finally, SEO helps you create the type of content people want to see. If you find that a particular search term is popular and then write about that term on your website, you will position your law firm as a knowledgeable industry leader that is ready to help new clients.

Speak to a professional law firm marketing agency for more information and to start your SEO campaign today. 321 Web Marketing is a highly experienced agency that conducts extensive keyword research to find the best ones for your firm’s needs and creates customized marketing plans. 321 Web Marketing also continues to monitor campaigns after they are launched to ensure that goals are being met and make any adjustments necessary to promote success. The agency can be contacted at 703-810-7557 or online at https://www.321webmarketing.com/. 321 Web Marketing is headquartered at 3925 Old Lee Highway, Suite 53-C, Fairfax, VA 22030.

###