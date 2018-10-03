Internet of Things (IoT) platforms Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2025 – Market Research Report 2018
The “Internet of Things (IoT) platforms Market” report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.
This report studies the Global Internet of Things (IoT) platforms Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Internet of Things (IoT) platforms market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
In 2017, the global Internet of Things (IoT) platforms market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered:
- Amazon
- HPE
- Alcatel-Lucent
- Arrayent
- AT&T
- Autodesk (Seecontrol)
- Ayla Networks
…Continued
- Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
- Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:
Consumer IoT and Business IoT.
- Market segment by Application, split into:
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises and Others.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Internet of Things (IoT) platforms are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
- For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders:
- Internet of Things (IoT) platforms Manufacturers
- Internet of Things (IoT) platforms Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
- Internet of Things (IoT) platforms Subcomponent Manufacturers
- Industry Association
- Downstream Vendors
Major Points from TOC:
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Internet of Things (IoT) platforms
Chapter Two: Global Internet of Things (IoT) platforms Competition Analysis by Players
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
Chapter Four: Global Internet of Things (IoT) platforms Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States Internet of Things (IoT) platforms Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Six: EU Internet of Things (IoT) platforms Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Seven: Japan Internet of Things (IoT) platforms Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Eight: China Internet of Things (IoT) platforms Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Nine: India Internet of Things (IoT) platforms Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Internet of Things (IoT) platforms Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Twelve: Internet of Things (IoT) platforms Market Dynamics
Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
