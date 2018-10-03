Mobile Apps Market in Industry: Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2017 – 2021

|

Overview for “Mobile Apps Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

Mobile Apps Market report firstly introduced the Mobile Apps basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, Mobile Apps market introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Global Mobile Apps industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global Mobile Apps market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Key highlights

– The mobile applications market is valued using a bottom-up approach that takes into consideration the average number of user and/or accounts of a particular technology in a given year and the average monthly revenue per subscription (ARPS) during that same year. Non-recurring fees such as activation fees are not accounted for. Revenues are exclusive of VAT.

– Volumes represent the average number of active mobile users using application or non-messaging services – individuals can therefore be double-counted if they have more than one subscription.

– The market is segmented into ringtones, graphics/images, games, browsing/WAP, video, music and other mobile applications (data cards/modems).

– Any currency conversions have been carried out using constant annual average 2016 exchange rates.

– The global mobile apps market generated total revenues of $415.1bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% between 2013 and 2017.

– Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 11.9% between 2013 and 2017, to reach a total of 8,659.5 million applications in 2017.

– The growth deceleration of the global market in 2017 is a trend that is set to become evident in all main markets-regions, namely the Asia-Pacific, the European and the US. In detail, as the adoption of smartphone and mobile internet in developed markets has reached a maturity stage in most developed markets, whilst developing markets have also become significantly penetrated, the growth pace of demand and monetization are to slow overall.

