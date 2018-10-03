Nobel Prize 2018: Nobel Prize In Physics Goes To Arthur Ashkin, Gerard Mourou And Donna Strickland
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to Award the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics to Arthur Ashkin, Gérard Mourou and Donna Strickland “for groundbreaking inventions in the field of laser physics”.
