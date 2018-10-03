SISTec student bags award at World Auto Forum
Faiz than, a third year mechanical engineering stu-dents of the Sagar Institute of Science and Technology (SISTec) bagged the ‘Most Innovate Idea Award’ at Hybrid & Electric Vehicles Expert Network (HEVEN) organised by World Auto Forum held at Taj Vivanta in New Delhi. Faiz Khan bagged the first prize for the concept: `solid waste conversion plant without pollution (reduction of emission upto 90%)’. Anuj Guglani, CEO, World Auto Forum, in presence of dignitaries and visitors appreciated Faiz’s concept. In addition, five students of SISTec’s mechanical engineering department also presented the concept of a battery operated vehicle at HEVEN, which was appreciated by many visitors at World Auto Forum.
Sagar Institute of Science & Technology
Related News
SISTec Ratibad constitutes its student activity council
SISTec-E and SJStec-R located at Ratibad campus formed its Student Activity Council (SAC) for theRead More
Importance of Hiring Professional Case Study Helper in Australia
The endless amount of case studies, essays, homework, and thesis gives massive pressure to students;Read More