Tech Expert- An Electronics Repair Service Provider is Now Digital

| October 3, 2018

Tech Expert is a mobile repair service company from Auckland, New Zealand. They initiated their business with a store in Birkenhead Auckland and now have four stores across New Zealand.
After relying for 7 years on the brick and mortar business model, they have now decided to switch to the brick and click business model. They have launched a virtual platform with the same name and are targeting the whole of New Zealand currently.
Below are the services that a customer can opt for from their online platform:
Computer and Laptop Repair Services:
Cracked Screen
Sluggish performance
System Crash
Battery issues
Speaker malfunction
Motherboard Repair
CPU/GPU Port Repair
Lost Data Recovery
Touchpad Repair
Water Damage
Hardware Fault Repair
Virus Removal
OS and Application repairs
Bug Repairs
Samsung Repair Services:
Broken/Smashed/Damaged Screen
Weak Signal
Broken Buttons
Battery issues
Speaker Malfunction
Software Repairs/ Updates
Non Warranty Repairs
OS repairs
Genuine Spare parts replacement

iPhone Repair Services:
Broken/Smashed/Damaged Screen
Weak Signal
Broken Buttons
Battery issues
Speaker Malfunction
Software Repairs/ Updates
Non Warranty Repairs
OS repairs
Back Cover, Body Housing Fix
Faulty Charger Issues
LCD Glass Replacement
Liquid/Water Damage
Home Button Repair
Motherboard Repair
Logic Board Service
iPhone Unlock
iPad Repair Services:
Cracked/Smashed/Damaged iPad Screen Repair
Battery Replacement Service
Hard Drive Repair services
Faulty Charger Issues
Touchscreen Repair
Performance enhancement of frozen iPad
OS Repair Services
Water Damage
Lost Data Recovery
Broken Buttons
PlayStation Repair Services:
Damaged lasers
Broken/Faulty Disk Players
Mother board issues
Hard Drive crash or issues
Controller issues

