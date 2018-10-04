Main Menu

Biofuels 2019

October 4, 2018

On behalf of the LEXIS we take great pleasure in welcoming leading academic scientists, researchers and research scholars, students and experts of application fields to for the Biofuels 2019 with the Theme: “Expedition in the Field of Biofuels and Bioenergy”, serving all areas of the Biofuels, Bioenergy, chemical engineering, chemistry and physics.

