Global Facial Treatment Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Facial Treatment Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Facial Treatment Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Facial Treatment.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Facial Treatment Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Facial Treatment Market are Syneron Medical Ltd., Sciton, Inc., Fotona d.d., Lynton Lasers Ltd, Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., Lumenis Ltd, Lutronic Corporation, Alma Lasers, Ltd. and Venus Concept Canada Corp. According to report the global facial treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Facial treatment is the skin care treatment for the face that includes steam, extraction, exfoliation, facial masks, peels, creams, lotions and massage. A facial treatment is a deep cleaning treatment applied to the face and this treatment eliminates clogged pores, blackheads and other impurities that are affecting the look and overall health of the skin. They are generally performed in beauty salons and Dermatology Clinics. Facial treatment helps in slowing down the aging process and prevent the presence of wrinkles. Facial treatment upsurge the blood circulation and oxygen flow that promotes collagen production and enhances the elasticity of the skin.

The increasing demand for cosmetic treatments, and growing purchasing power of modern consumers are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, consumers’ enthusiasm to spend significant amounts on cosmetic facial treatment and increasing occurrence of dermatological conditions are also boosting facial treatment market. Increasing pollution levels regarding facial treatment, rising adoption of unhealthy lifestyles and dietary choices which resulted in a growth in a number of diseases including dermatological conditions are fuelling the growth of the facial treatment market. Besides, rising demand for cosmetic treatments is also likely to increase the growth of the market in upcoming years.

Among the geographies, North America is likely to dominate the facial treatment market. While the Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a noteworthy contributor to the facial treatment market. In North America region factors such as increasing prevalence of dermatological disorders that require the use of facial treatment are driving the market growth. Increasing disposable income of consumers and willingness to spend on their appearance in the Asia Pacific region are boosting the growth of the facial treatment market.

Segment Covered

The report on global facial treatment market covers segments such as, product and end user. On the basis of product the global facial treatment market is categorized into laser based devices, ultrasound based devices, dermal fillers, microabrasion equipment, botulinum and chemical peels. On the basis of end user the global facial treatment market is categorized into beauty clinics and dermatology clinics.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global facial treatment market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of facial treatment market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the facial treatment market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the facial treatment market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

