Main Menu

India And ADB Sign $240 Million Loan For Safe Drinking Water Service For West Bengal

| October 4, 2018

The government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed $240 million loan for providing safe and sustainable drinking water to about 1.65 million people in three districts of the state of West Bengal affected by arsenic, fluoride, and salinity.

Education No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Trio World School Students initiative helps government school get access to quality education

Bangalore, October 4th, 2018:Students of Trio World School launched an initiative to help improve theRead More

UPES students develop an innovative technology to prevent road accidents

New Delhi, 04 October, 2018: Lakshya Gupta and Jaldeep Giniya, engineering students of UPES, haveRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *