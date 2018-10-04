India And ADB Sign $240 Million Loan For Safe Drinking Water Service For West Bengal
The government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed $240 million loan for providing safe and sustainable drinking water to about 1.65 million people in three districts of the state of West Bengal affected by arsenic, fluoride, and salinity.
