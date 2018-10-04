Low Pressure Molding Machine Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 3.13% During The Forecast Period 2017-2022

|

As per the report Low Pressure Molding Machine Market By Type ( Auto type, Semi-auto type ), By Application ( Electronics, Automotive, Appliance ), Estimation & Forecast, 2017 – 2022″ In 2016, the electronics segment garnered the highest revenue share in the global low pressure molding machine market. Among major regions, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue generating market, holding nearly 40% of the market share, in 2016.

Low pressure molding machines offer a quick and easy process of encapsulating or sealing the components as compared to the traditional potting process. It is an environment friendly process as the molding machine utilizes eco-friendly polyamides as the sealing agents. Low pressure molding machines have proved to a cost-effective and sustainable solution to the pre-existing cost bearing problems.

Electronics segment emerged out as the torch bearer and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period

Electronics is one of the most intensive industry where low pressure molding is found to be very beneficial and is highly used for a variety of applications. With a rapid boom in the electronics industry, the need for electronic manufacturers to effectively protect the fragile parts that make up their products grows as well. Low pressure molding involves less time, lower temperatures, requires little pressure, avoids moisture, and protects the encapsulated component. Low pressure molding reduces the failure rates, the most critical parameter in the mobile phone battery industry. It provides environmental protection from dust, moisture, and vibration.

Low pressure molding machines to witness a surging demand due to its ability to encapsulate delicate components

There are several delicate electrical or automobile components that break during their encapsulation. Low pressure molding machines apply low pressure while injecting the hot melt into the cavity, allowing the cavity to be filled slowly without experiencing any pressure. The exertion of low pressure on the component allows it to stay intact and get encapsulated or sealed. Such peculiar characteristic of these machines is expected to fuel the growth of the low pressure molding machine market in the upcoming years.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share for global low pressure molding machine market, owing to the industrial boom

Asia-Pacific held nearly 40% market share, in terms of revenue, of the global market. It is expected to maintain its lead and grow with an impressive CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Asia pacific represents more than 30% of the global

semiconductor market. Moreover, the rapidly growing automobile industry in countries such as India, Japan and China, will put forward a huge requirement of semiconductor based electronic circuits, which eventually, will provide a huge platform for the growth of low pressure molding machine market. With the growth of population, advanced consumer electronics and automation, a considerable demand for electronic appliances such as power boards, machine chips and other computer devices is expected to boost the growth of low pressure molding machine market in the region.

KEY FINDINGS OF GLOBAL LOW PRESSURE MOLDING MACHINE MARKET, 2012-2022

• In 2016, the semi-auto type segment gained the highest market share. However, auto type segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

• The low pressure molding machines are expected to witness a declining price trend during the forecast period.

• Asia-Pacific led the global low pressure molding machine market in 2016, in terms of revenue, by holding nearly 40% of the total share.

Some key market players are LPMS, OptiMel, MoldMan Systems, Long Shine and Winstar.

