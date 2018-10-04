Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2024

|

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Non-Invasive Fat Reduction.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market are Solta Medical, Inc., Venus Concept, Alma Lasers (Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), Cynosure, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd. And Lumenis Ltd. According to report the global non-invasive fat reduction market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Non-Invasive fat reduction is also known as non-surgical fat reduction. The non-invasive fat reduction is a medical process or treatment used for reducing surplus fat from the body area without performing any surgery. The main aim of this process is to reduce the fat with proper diet and regular exercises. Furthermore, there are number of devices accessible for non-invasive body-contouring systems. Non-invasive fat reduction uses a variety of technologies such as radio frequency, vacuum massage, ultrasound, injectable medication, infrared light and so on. The purpose of this new technology is to remove the stubborn abdominal fat without undergoing any surgery and these methods have been developed and are gaining popularity throughout the world. A person struggling with fat pockets around his abdomen or willing to have a huge weight loss, or wishes to achieve slim appearance can choose non-invasive fat reduction technologies.

Factors such as growing occurrence of diseases connected with obesity such as diabetes, the upsurge in the consumption of calorie-laden fast foods & beverages and increasing sedentary lifestyle of individuals are driving the growth of the non-invasive fat reduction market. Additionally, growing demand for slim body appearance, upsurge in health expenditure, and consciousness of health risk owing to obesity are also some responsible factors boosting the growth of this market. However, non-invasive fat reduction devices are expensive, which in turn, may hamper the growth of the market. In terms of geographies, North America has dominated the market growth followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. In North America region factors such as high spending capacity of individuals on health care sector, and the development of new products by well-established and upcoming manufacturers are driving the growth of non-invasive fat reduction market in North America region. Further, factor such as increased frequency of obesity among individuals in the Asia Pacific region is boosting the demand for this market in the Asia Pacific region.

Segment Covered

The report on global non-invasive fat reduction market covers segments such as, technology and end users. On the basis of technology the global non-invasive fat reduction market is categorized into ultrasound, cryolipolysis and low level lasers. On the basis of end users the global non-invasive fat reduction market is categorized into cosmetic centers, hospitals and dermatology clinics.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global non-invasive fat reduction market such as, BTL, Cutera, Inc., ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc., Solta Medical, Inc., Venus Concept, Alma Lasers (Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), Cynosure, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd. And Lumenis Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global non-invasive fat reduction market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of non-invasive fat reduction market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the non-invasive fat reduction market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the non-invasive fat reduction market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

