Regenerative Medicine Market Insights, Share, Development and Forecast by 2023

Regenerative medicine is a comparatively new area of science that involves the restoration of damaged cells, tissues or organs by applying cell therapy, tissue engineering, immunotherapy or gene therapy techniques. On contrary to the present clinical therapeutics that act on slowing the disease progression or relieve symptoms, regenerative medication has a promising therapeutic approach of restoring the function and structure of damaged organs and tissues. The global regenerative medicine market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2017–2023), due to the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, orthopaedic injuries, genetic disorders, growing aging population, increasing government funding along with the private funding in the research & development of regenerative medicines with the advancement in nanotechnology based drug delivery system, and moderate healthcare reforms. Currently, major breakthrough in the area is the development of tissue engineered trachea, transplantation of retinal pigment differentiated by stem cell based therapy to treat age-related macular degeneration. However, recently research labs have started to focus on regenerating solid organs such as heart, kidney, lungs and other organs to curb the problems associated with organ transplantation.

The global regenerative medicine market is segmented on the basis of type, therapy and applications. Based on type, the regenerative medicines are either cell-based or acellular. The cell based regenerative medicine, which is further sub-categorized as allogenic and autologous, held the largest share in the global market in 2016.

