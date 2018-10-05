Electronic Shutter Technology Market 2018-2022 Sales Revenue, Grow Pricing and Industry Growth Analysis

|

Market synopsis

Shutters are used in digital cameras for controlling the exposure time of the film to the sunlight. Shutter technology has evolved from mechanical shutters to electronic shutters. Electronic shutters are silent in operation as there are no physical movements of the parts, offer a faster frame rate and reduced blur effects. This has resulted in increased adoption of electronic shutter components in various consumer electronic devices as well as in automotive, retail, and other industries. Electronic shutter technology uses charged coupled device (CCD) and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors for capturing digital images.

CCD image sensors are sensitive to light, have low operational noise and a central analog to digital (A/D) converter. These sensors are used majorly for industrial video applications such as CCTV systems or camcorders for capturing moving objects. CCD image sensors are of two types: frame transfer and interline CCD. Global shutter technology with CCD image sensors captures simultaneous images of the entire frame but requires an additional pixel memory which is a barrier for global Electronic Shutter Technology Market. The major drawbacks of CCD sensors include complex design, high energy consumption and a limited sensor resolution capability which results in blooming effects during overexposure.

CMOS image sensors are compact in size, consume low power and have a higher frame rate & resolution. This drives the adoption of CMOS image sensors in consumer electronics, industrial and automotive sectors for capturing high-quality images of fast-moving objects. Rolling shutter with CMOS image sensors are used in the automotive industry for drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles to capture distant images and monitor construction sites. Also, rolling CMOS shutters are used in smartphone cameras for capturing images and recording videos. Global shutter with CMOS sensors are highly sensitive to low light and noise, color fidelity and offer high-resolution images, which makes them ideal for use during various surgeries and other diagnostic procedures for capturing clear images and for security and surveillance for access control and passport checks. Furthermore, these sensors are also used in sports & entertainment for real-time recording and analysis and obtaining slow motion videos of fast movements while playing games. Also, these image sensors are used in intelligent transport system (ITS) for monitoring and controlling transport and traffic systems.

Key players

The prominent players in the market of electronic shutter technology are Sony Corporation (Japan), Himax Technologies Inc. (Taiwan), Galaxycore Inc. (China), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), OmniVision Technologies Inc. (US), Samsung (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan) and Apple Inc. (US) among others.

Industry News

In February 2018, Sony Corporation developed 1.46-megapixel CMOS image sensors equipped with global shutter functions. These new sensors operate at low current and have compact A/D converters which instantly process all the analog signals from exposed pixels to parallel digital signals and store them into digital memory. This architecture helps in eliminating the focal plane distortions for providing global shutter function.

Segmentation

The global electronic shutter technology is segmented on the basis of technology, shuttering techniques, and applications.

By technology, the market is sub-segmented into CMOS sensors and CCD sensors.

By shuttering type, the market is segmented into rolling and global.

By application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, broadcast, automotive, retail, government, and surveillance among others.

Regional analysis

The global market for electronic shutter technology is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of the electronic shutter technology market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the electronic shutter technology market during the forecast period. North America has always been at the forefront of innovation and adoption of new technologies. Adoption of drones and access control systems which requires electronic shutter technology for advanced security and surveillance system, high consumer awareness and adoption of advanced technologies for smartphones & DSLR cameras are driving the growth of electronic shutter technology market in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of consumer electronics such as smartphones and cameras in countries such as India, China, and Japan and presence of key market players such as Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation and Canon Inc. investing in research and product development.

