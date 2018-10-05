Home-Use Baby Movement Monitor Market Insights with Global Growth Trends, Forecast to 2025

|

Rather than simply alerting you to your baby’s nighttime or naptime sounds, a number of baby monitors available today provide an incredible amount of information. Baby movement monitors use special sensors to track a baby’s movement while they’re sleeping and alert you to any stillness that may signal a problem.

These devices can also monitor temperature, breathing, and heart rate to give you a more complete picture of your child’s health. Some even transmit video so you can see exactly what’s going on in the crib without risking an untimely awakening by opening the door and walking into the room.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Home-Use Baby Movement Monitor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Baby movement monitors are gaining traction among tech-savvy parents as these devices offer holistic solutions, including audio and video monitoring of their babies. Growing concerns pertaining to the health and safety of newborn babies have bolstered the adoption of these devices in the recent years. Besides the movement sensing technology, the vendors are coming up with additional features in body monitors, such as observing the oxygen levels of babies. The development and incorporation of these advanced features will attract more consumers who prefer to monitor all aspects of their babies’ health and will subsequently lead to the growth of this market in the next four years.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in this market. Much of this region’s growth is due to the high awareness about the benefits of baby movement monitors and the low cost of these products. Factors such as increasing per capita GDP in several countries in the region and a rise in the number of births will boost the market’s growth in this region.

The worldwide market for Home-Use Baby Movement Monitor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

