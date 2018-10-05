JMC Equipment Carries Alignment Equipment from Reliable Brands

|

The Delaware-based automotive equipment provider offers car alignment equipment from dependable brands to help auto repair shops and enthusiasts streamline their maintenance and repair tasks.

[DELAWARE, 10/05/2018] – JMC Equipment offers a selection of auto alignment equipment from reliable brands, such as Bendpak, Hofmann, Tuxedo, Ranger, and Challenger Lifts. The collection of alignment equipment includes alignment computers, alignments lifts, and accessories.

A Wide Collection of Alignment Equipment

JMC Equipment understands the importance of having dependable brands of equipment for automotive shops. That is why the company provides as many options as possible for its customers. In fact, it has more than 30 varieties of alignment tools to cater to every shop’s needs.

The company believes that automotive equipment can be affordable without sacrificing the quality. JMC Equipment sells high-quality products at a fair price, and its staff will assist each customer to help them find the right equipment.

Automobile shop owners and enthusiasts can choose from:

• Alignment Equipment Combos – these are alignment equipment packages that include alignment computer and alignment lifts. Prices and models vary per package.

• Alignment Computers – this equipment is useful for fast delivery of accurate and better results.

• Alignment Lifts – these are the most essential equipment for auto maintenance and repair.

• Alignment Equipment Accessories – these include turntable turnplates for alignment and code reader kits.

Other Services

Apart from providing alignment equipment, JMC Equipment also offers installation services, especially for automobile lifts. The company has a network of authorized car lift installers that can provide the service at the best price.

JMC Equipment can negotiate the prices for the clients. It can also schedule an installation with a service that is near the client’s location. For clients with no forklifts, professional installers can receive the car lift and deliver it to the client’s place.

About JMC Equipment

JMC Equipment is a family-owned and operated provider of high-quality and affordable automotive equipment that caters to auto repair shop owners and car enthusiasts. The company has been in business since 2013, offering the right mix of expertise and customer approval rate.

For more information, visit https://jmcautomotiveequipment.com/ today.