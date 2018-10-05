Main Menu

plastic Rubber 2019

| October 5, 2018

Lexis proudly invites conventioneers across the globe to Plastic & Rubber 2019 during June 21- 22, 2019 at Beijing, China which includes prompt keynote presentations, oral talks, poster presentations and exhibitions. Lexis organizes conferences all over USA, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific of Global Events inclusive of 300+ Conferences, 500+ Upcoming and Workshops.

Environment No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

plastic Rubber 2019

Lexis proudly invites conventioneers across the globe to Plastic & Rubber 2019 during June 21-Read More

Oxo Alcohols Market Growth, Demand & Outlook to 2025

Oxo alcohols are manufactured by hydro-formulation reaction, in the presence of rhodium, as a catalyst.Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *