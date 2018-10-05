Swachh Survekshan Grameen Awards 2018 Announced
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave awards to top Ranked State, District, and State with maximum citizen participation based on the National Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2018 commissioned by Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. Haryana was ranked as the best State while Satara District of Maharashtra was ranked as the best district as per the ranking undertook by Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2018.
