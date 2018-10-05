Main Menu

Swachh Survekshan Grameen Awards 2018 Announced

| October 5, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave awards to top Ranked State, District, and State with maximum citizen participation based on the National Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2018 commissioned by Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. Haryana was ranked as the best State while Satara District of Maharashtra was ranked as the best district as per the ranking undertook by Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2018.

Environment No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Global Plantation Shutters Industry Global Market Trends, Share, Size and 2022 Forecast Report

 Plantation Shutters    Global Plantation Shutters market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025,Read More

Swachh Survekshan Grameen Awards 2018 Announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave awards to top Ranked State, District, and State with maximumRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *