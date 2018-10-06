ครีมรีแลกซ์
Relax Cream is Massage Cream Innovative Nanotechnology. Use for relieve pain, reduces inflammation of the joints and ligaments. Antioxidant Inhibits the formation or anti-inflammatory action. The best quality product of Dr. Nasapon Povichit, the famous Thai researcher who won Gold Medal around the world. Key ingredients of Relax Cream Turmeric extract inhibits the formation, and the action of inflammatory substances.
