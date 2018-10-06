Beauty Platform Fashionsta Launches App

|

Los Angeles, CA, Oct 06, 2018 — Beauty startup Fashionsta is launching its U.S e-commerce business app, beginning today, the company will sell top beauty brands, through influencer in-app boutiques and online. Fashionsta, which is based in Los Angeles, is one of the only beauty Influencer based eCommerce platforms powered by influencers and makeup enthusiast. Fashionsta’s platform provides customers access to the latest products from more than 200 top brands and over 10,000 diverse beauty and fashion products and seeks to be the pioneer model for online shopping in the USA.

Founded in 2018, this multi-brand online beauty boutique selects a number of style influencers, makeup gurus, and TV personalities to be featured on the website, with each one having their own portal showcasing a personalized selection of beauty products that can be shopped. Fashionsta is launching with top beauty influencers such as Jake Warden, MAC Daddyyy, Julissa Bermudez, Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Nicole English and more, each having their own curated boutique on the app.

One of Fashionsta’s advantages over other platforms is its ability to generate monthly residual income for its influencers, fast shipping for customers and top of line premium products. Founder and CEO Shadi Ghanim has been dedicated to growing the company’s products and presence in the U.S. He realized that building a community where influencers shared their favorite product information can dramatically increase Fashionsta’s user engagement, therefore, speeding up the process to success for the brand.

The beauty industry has also changed over the last couple of years. While the power of bloggers and real-time social celebrities influence customer’s buying patterns and trends, Fashionsta taps into the demand for direct to consumer sales to the customers with very specific beauty needs. One of the ways in which Fashionsta differentiates from other beauty companies is its influencer driven boutique. After analyzing social media and observing high-level of interaction in area pertaining to makeup or fashion, this sparked the idea of creating a new social commerce platform. Influencer will share their daily routines on their more popular social media streams in addition to video tutorials, will then review products that they use on their very own boutique on FASHIONSTA.com. Shadi aims to build the next Social Media as SOCIAL COMMERCE that will be the next best highlight in tech and business.

Fashionsta has built a loyal following thanks to social media influencer marketing, but also because they deliver products timely and the company prides itself on the core belief of customer service, outshining many of their longer-established competitors.

App Description:

Shop Your Favorite Glam Shots and discover thousands of shoppable looks with FASHIONSTA the app, Fashionsta is one of the largest online beauty destinations curated by your favorite social influencers and experts. Your go-to for instantly shopping your favorite influencer boutiques, trending tutorials beauty and fashion and content, + more. Get the FASHIONSTA app and shop the newest trends, anytime, anywhere.

FASHIONSTA is the ultimate hub for influencer community offering their creativity, collections, and all things makeup. Get expert insights and product recommendations from our unparalleled network of makeup and fashion influencers.

How it Works:

Download the FASHIONSTA app to get instant access to product information when you shop from boutiques of your favorite bloggers, celebrities, and influencers boutiques wherever you discover them on social media and the mobile web, including Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat and more.

Never miss out on any of our updates. Sign up and receive 25% off your initial purchase and enable notifications to catch up on the latest trends, exclusive new launches and new arrivals!

Everything you see in the FASHIONSTA app is 100% shoppable:

– My Likes: Shop all of your favorite beauty looks from one place

– My Feed: Follow your favorite influencer boutique and instantly create their favorite looks

– Discover: Browse special glam bundles from your favorite boutiques

– Wish List: Save items you love to your Wish List and revisit them anytime

– Search: Easily find and follow your favorite influencers, brands or categories

– Profiles: Scroll all of the looks from our FASHIONSTA influencer boutiques

The FASHIONSTA team strives to become your one-stop shop for all these beauty, fashion, and lifestyle trends. Our community is a mixture of trendsetters, professionals, and experts aiming to give you the best customer experience, ensuring 24×7 customer support.

Web Link: www.fashionsta.com

App Download Link: https://fashionsta.app.link/download

SOCIALS: @SHOPFASHIONSTA

Business Inquiries: Shadi Ghanim, shadi@fashionsta.com

Anthoni Allen

A Allen Group

Los Angeles, CA

323-356-9487

anthoni@aallengroup.com