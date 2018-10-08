Main Menu

*Get Ready For Raas Leela Navratri 2018 At Borivali By Kerkar Charitable Trust*

| October 8, 2018

Kerkar Charitable Trust is all set to organise the Garba fest ‘RAAS LEELA NAVRATRI 2018 BORIVALI’ for all Garba lovers in Borivali. The event will begin on 10th OCT to 18th OCT from & PM to 10 PM.

The event will be graced by Ace playback singer and Music Director Ram Shankar along with his musical group. Aditya Shanker (Playback Singer), Sneha Shanker (Winner of Asia’s Singing Superstar), Harjot Kaur (Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Fame), Mohd. Ayaz (Voice of Maharashtra), Vipiul Vyas (Gujrat ka Gaurav), Shital Mehta (Voice of Gujrat), Rashi Johri (Anchor & Model), Girish Vishwa( Veshwa Rockers Group), Hetvi Shethia (Playback Singer), Sonali Pauranik (Live Performer).

The event is organised by Dharmaraj Singh, Vinay Singh, Ramkumar Pal, Robert Raj, Samir Tanna, Dharmesh Joshi, Kunal Kerkar.

The event will happen at Maitri Lawn, Nw. Anandibai Kale College, Saibaba Nagar, Borivali West, Mumbai 92

For Passes: Contact: 8422945555, 9619965414, 9833777713

