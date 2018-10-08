Manicure & Pedicure Services In Killeen, TX

|

Killeen, TX/2018: The condition of one’s hands and feet speak volumes about a person. Well-maintained hands and feet exude grace and elegance. Blonde Salon & Spa in Killeen, TX is a world-class salon that is ever-committed towards delivering the best beauty and grooming services to its clients.

A dream venture of Amber Mccurrin Beronio (trained under Toni & Guy for 14 years), the salon started 17 years ago and has been providing world-class services to its clients ever since. It provides an assortment of services related to hair, skin, nails, tanning etc. It also offers its regular clients special discounts and offers from time to time.

Manicure & Pedicure Services

• Regular manicures and pedicures from a well-renowned salon add to the appearance and health of nails. The services usually consist of nail and cuticle care, moisturizing hands and feet, exfoliation, buffing and applying nail polish on the nails.

• They stock hundreds of nail colors and have a collection of color for each season.

• Clients can also avail premium manicure/pedicure packages in which comforting as well as soothing hand and foot massages are given.

• Several packages are provided at the salon for special events like proms and weddings, weekly maintenance and simple pampering sessions.

• Special emphasis is laid on ensuring that the clients are relaxed and comfortable during the manicure/pedicure session.

• A collection of soak off gels in various OPI shades that flawlessly last beyond 2 weeks is available at the salon.

• Some of the manicure and pedicure services provided are basic manicures, blonde pedicures, spa pedicures, OPI axxium gel lacquer, OPI axxium gel lacquer and manicure, OPI axxium full gel set, hot stone spa manicures, hot stone spa pedicures, polish change, shellac manicure, shellac polish, soak off, hand or foot paraffin and more.

Other Services

• Skin care and waxing

• Inch loss wrap

• Hair services

• Hair color and chemical services

• Massage services

• Spa packages

• Makeup services

• Bridal package and make-up

• Up-do’s

For more information about services provided at Blonde Salon & Spa, call at (254) 501-3930 or visit 1900 Elms Rd. Suite 105 Killeen, TX 76543. You can also log on to http://modblonde.com/