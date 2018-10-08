replica nike air max flyposite

|

Since legendary Nike designer Tinker Hatfield put the brand’s revolutionary air technology on display in 1987, the Air Max has earned a devoted following that includes sneakerheads, athletes, pop stars and, most recently, the fashion elite. Rita Ora rocks them on- and offstage, and Beyoncé has been spotted in a pair (in Liquid Gold, of course). Fashion Week attendees count on the sneaker for walking comfortably from show to show, and minimalist-style-queen Phoebe Philo pairs them with understated separates. The sneaker is majorly cushioned, incredibly innovative and super fly—a solid streetwear staple. March is Nike Air Max month and to celebrate, we’re looking back at a few iterations of the game-changing sneaker.

Yard Overshoe was simple: In late winter, one's feet get cold and wet.

Yard Overshoe was simple: In late winter, one’s feet get cold and wet.

“The Mars Yard Overshoe, its nickname is the March Yard — for March, the worst month of the year. It is wet, your feet are wet the whole month of March,” says Tom Sachs.

But its story is more complex — one of trials and errors, questions and answers.

Sachs learns by doing, more explicitly by making, most directly by testing. The artist, who came to fame as a sculptor and now works across a variety of media, embraces transparency in materials and the underpinnings of how things work.

His collaborative journey with Nike, under the moniker NIKECraft, is no exception. “NIKECraft is an adjective,” says Sachs. “It means a combination of things only Nike can produce and things only Sachs can produce. It is fifty-fifty. It is an aesthetic of transparency.”

If Sachs learns by doing (his first Nike product arrived in 2012, his experience in footwear expanding exponentially since then), he reveals areas of intrigue by questioning. This often happens by pushing the limits of an item’s function. Sachs wants to know not just why something works, but how far it will work — always with unrelenting vigor. This can disrupt Nike design-thinking (Sachs is damn good at rallying a fresh perspective on solutions), but it also gives him cause to find fresh angles for himself. Again, NIKECraft is a fifty-fifty enterprise.