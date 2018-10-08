Wearable Medical Devices Market size, growth, industry share, forecast and analysis report by 2023

|

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC, “Wearable Medical Devices Market: By Type (Therapeutic Wearable Devices, Diagnostic Devices, Vital Sign Monitoring Devices, Others); By Application (Home Health Care, Remote Patient Monitoring, Fitness and Sports, Others) & By Geography – (2018-2023)”, the market is largely driven by the increasing adoption of wearable medical devices across all segments, especially across sports category.

Americas continues to lead the market share and growth during 2018-2023.

The Market Revenue for Vital Sign Monitoring Devices was fairly distributed among the American region, Europe and APAC region. The presence of an ever growing demand has been the vital driving force. The American region had the largest share of 47%, followed by Europe and APAC with 30% and 22% respectively. Americas projected to register highest growth rate of 21.10% CAGR, during the forecast period. The existing customer base in the American and European region has shown the largest demand accountable as the consumers want to keep a tab on their health constantly. The rise in disposable income of consumers has led to an increase in the purchasing power which drives the market demand. The APAC region is showing a positive demand growth. The reason being the Healthcare policies followed by the Government, especially for the senior population. The major incidences of heart related problems are found to be associated with the senior age group. The consumers in the APAC region want to have a healthy and stable life which has a positive impact on the market demand.

Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis done in the full Report:

The device to be launched into market in the commercialized form, is initially created as a prototype in a company or in the R&D facilities of an academic university. The prototype is extensively researched and developed in order to comply with the required customer demands and global certification regulations. Once the prototype is finalized for commercial product launch, the manufacturers source several electronic components including sensors, microcontrollers, display screens and many others for their further integration into the device architecture. The basic frame of the wearable devices is created either by the manufacturers in their own processing plants, or obtained through third-party/contract manufacturers. In this stage, the electronic components received through the component manufactures are integrated to synthesize the wearable medical device. The devices are then dispatched for certifications. The certifications may vary depending on the application and invasiveness of the product; invasive medical wearable devices require stringent certification and thorough clinical testing before entering the market. Once the certification is complete, the wearable devices are offered to end-users through a comprehensive network of global and regional distributors’ networks.

Wearable Medical Devices Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:

1. The growing market for wearable healthcare in long term care market is projected to drive the market.

2. The rising customer demand for wearable technology is projected to lead the growth of wearable medical devices market.

3. The amalgamation of the aforementioned factors will be influential for wearable medical devices market, fueling their expansion across the globe.

4. The elderly care market is forecast to exhibit high growth for the next few years. It is set to propel wearable medical device market, stemming from increased demand.

To access the full report browse the link below

https://industryarc.com/Report/205/Wearable-medical-devices-Market-Analysis-Report.html

Key Players of the Wearable Medical Devices Market:

The top five companies in the Wearable Medical Devices market include Fitbit Inc., Nike Inc., Jawbone, Basis Science, and Pebble Technology Inc. Though these companies have a dominant position in the market, however, there are a few companies such as Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Fitbit, Inc, giving stiff competition to the top players with their innovative product designs. The big players are launching new products and acquiring the smaller companies to augment their product portfolio and also to develop innovative products by leveraging the core competencies, thereby enhancing their product portfolio. Companies are also looking at acquisitions in this market to expand their capabilities and position themselves in this growing market.

Wearable Medical Devices Market Report is segmented as below

• Wearable Medical Devices Market By Type Of Water Treatment:

1. Water Treatment

1.1. Drinking Water Treatment

1.2. Industrial Water Treatment

2. Wastewater Treatment

2.1. Industrial Wastewater Treatment

2.2. Public Utility Wastewater Treatment

• Wearable Medical Devices Market By Type:

1. Wearable Therapeutic Devices

1.1. Respiratory Therapy Devices

1.1.1. Positive Airway Pressure Devices

1.1.2. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines

1.1.3. Wearable Ventilators

1.1.4. Wearable Portable Oxygen Concentrators

1.2. Pain Relief/Management Devices

1.2.1. Neuro Stimulation Devices

1.3. Insulin Management Devices

1.3.1. Wearable Insulin Pumps

2. Monitoring and Diagnostic Wearable Devices

2.1. Vital Sign Monitoring

2.1.1. Activity Monitors

2.1.2. Electrocardiograms/ECG Monitors

2.1.3. Heart Rate Monitors

2.1.4. Pulse Oximeters

2.1.5. Spirometers

2.1.6. Wearable BP Monitor

2.2. Sleep Monitoring Devices

2.2.1. Wrist Actigraphs

2.2.2. Wearable Polysomnograph

2.2.3. Sleep trackers

2.3. Fetal and Obstetric Devices

2.3.1. Wearable Fetal Monitors

2.3.2. Fetal Visualization Devices

2.3.3. Infant Motion Sensing Monitors

2.3.4. Wearable Prenatal Audio Belts

2.4. Neuro Monitoring Devices

2.4.1. Electromyogram

2.4.2. Electroencephalographs

2.5. Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

2.5.1. Continuous Blood Glucose Monitors

• Wearable Medical Devices Market By End User Application:

1. Home Healthcare

2. Remote Patient Monitoring

3. Fitness and sports

• Wearable Medical Devices Market By Geography ( Covers 10+ Countries )

• Wearable Medical Devices Market Entropy

Companies Citied / Interviewed

1. MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC.

2. XIAOMI INC.

3. ADIDAS AG

4. GOOGLE INC.

5. METAWATCH LTD.

6. CONNECTEDEVICE LTD.

7. QUALCOMM INC.

8. LG ELECTRONICS INC.

9. APPLE INC.

10. MISFIT WEARABLES

11. JAWBONE UP

12. TIMEX GROUP

13. SONY CORP.

14. GARMIN CORPORATION

15. Company 15+

Sample Report @ https://industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=205

What can you expect from the report?

The Wearable Medical Devices Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

• Market Size by Product Categories

• Market trends

• Manufacturer Landscape

• Distributor Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Top 10 End user Analysis

• Product Benchmarking

• Product Developments

• Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

• Patent Analysis

• Demand Analysis ( By Revenue & Volume )

• Country level Analysis (10+)

• Competitor Analysis

• Market Shares Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Supply Chain Analysis

• Strategic Analysis

• Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

• Opportunity Analysis

• Revenue and Volume Analysis

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare.

IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications in a Market. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business.

We look forward to support the client to be able to better address their customer needs, stay ahead in the market, become the top competitor and get real-time recommendations on business strategies and deals. Contact us to find out how we can help you today.