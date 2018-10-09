Amarja Hills All Set To Offer New Property Projects In Lonavala

|

Mumbai, 09th October, 2018: With the aim to provide world-class lifestyle to its distinguished clients, Amarja Hills is all set to offer a range of property projects for sale in Lonavala, Pune this season. The projects comprises of Villas for sale in Lonavala, Bungalows in Lonavala for sale, Farm House For Sale In Lonavala and Row Houses For Sale in Lonavala.

The Villa Projects in Pune have plot sizes ranging from 1 acre to 3 acres and design choices ranging from a Hybrid Villa, Designer Villa, Swiss Challet to a Russian Log House. The buyers can now shape their dream, the way they want to.

With pleasant climate, refreshing greens and structured living concept, the smartly designed villas in lonavala for sale invites you to start residing in homes every weekend that revolves around 3 BHK, 4BHK and 5BHK spaces.

Speaking about the new villa and bungalow projects in Lonavala- Pune, Mr. Sumit Chawla, the Co-Founder and MD of Amarja Hills, said “Amidst the serene setting, sanctified by rejuvenating weather all year round, the customers can discover a destination that is designed for their outstanding weekends. By presenting farmhouse and bungalow projects in Lonavala, we are all set to offer an exclusive weekend home that introduces our customers to the luxuries of life, which are exclusively blended with the luxuries of nature. With every contemporary amenity & conveniences within reach, the bungalow for sale in Pune embraces you to experience the bright moments of life.

About Amarja Hills:

Amarja Hills, Pawna Dam Lonavala is a flag ship project of Nanak Properties. Conceived in 1988, Nanak Properties was built with an indomitable spirit to develop luxury homes and provide world-class lifestyle. And since our inception, we have always endeavoured to develop properties that conform to the latest construction technology and contemporary living.

Contact Information:

Company Name: Nanak Properties

Contact Person Name: Mr. Sumit Chawla and Mr Manoj Sainani

Contact Number: +91 9821566666

Address: Amarja Hills Pawna Nagar, Mahagaon, Near Pawna Dam Lonavala, Pune 410406

Website: www.amarjahills.com

Email Id: info@amarjahills.com