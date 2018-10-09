Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Report 2018 – IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Lavastorm, Fair Isaac Corporation
Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is a software application that is used to provide analytical solutions against fault incidents helping to identify and prevent future incidences. Modern day automated fraud management systems enables firms to identify strange patterns of behavior reliable with fraudulent activity, and restrict the transaction before it is completed. FDP solutions analyze data from extensive range of data sources for viable inaccuracies. They range from staff misapplication of identity card to major scams, concerning high-value contracts, thus leading to intense business allegations for instance loss of reputation & principles.
Market Dynamics
Rapid increase in mobile and web banking applications, increasing fraudulent activities in various industries, rise in the enterprise data and its complexity and introduction of big data analytics and cloud computing services are the key factors driving the growth of the global fraud detection and prevention market. However, lack of awareness of fraud possibilities in small and medium enterprises and lack of integration capabilities are the major hindrances for the market growth. Then again, introduction of machine learning and AI technologies for detecting frauds are likely to open up various new growth prospects for the market in the coming years.
The report includes the analysis of the Fraud Detection and Prevention market is converging on various growth drivers, prospects and restraints, and based on the regional analysis. The report covers competitive developments such as new product launches and developments, mergers, long-term contracts, joint ventures, and research & development operations in the Fraud Detection and Prevention market, in addition to other business and corporate strategies adopted by the key market players.
Segment Overview
The global fraud detection and prevention market in classified on the basis of deployment, solution, organization size, services, application, industry vertical and geography. The deployment segment is bifurcated into on-premises, and cloud. On the basis of solution the segmentation includes fraud analytics (social media analytics, predictive analytics, customer analytics, bigdata analytics and behavioral analytics), and authentication (single-factor authentication and multifactor authentication). Small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises are covered under the organization size segment. Managed services, and professional services are included in the services segment. The application segment comprises mobile payment, money laundering, electronic payment, insurance claims and other applications (fund transfers and banking transactions). Based on industry vertical the segment is further sub-segmented into BFSI, government/public sector, energy & power, manufacturing, telecommunication, retail, real estate, healthcare, and other industry verticals (travel & transportation, media & entertainment, and life sciences).
Key benefits offered from the report include
An in-depth analysis of the Fraud Detection and Prevention market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets
Analysis of Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market with respect to key segments such as type, solution and platform
An comprehensive regional analysis of Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market has been covered in the report
The quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2025 is provided to elaborate the market potential and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Profile of the major players in the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market will be provided, which include product & services, key financials, new developments & business strategies
Segments covered in the report
Deployment Segments
On-Premises
Cloud
Solution Segments
Fraud Analytics
Social Media Analytics,
Predictive Analytics
Customer Analytics
Bigdata Analytics
Behavioral Analytics
Authentication
Single-Factor Authentication
Multifactor Authentication
Organization Size Segments
Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Services Segments
Managed Services
Professional Services
Application
Mobile Payment
Money Laundering
Electronic Payment
Insurance Claims
Other Applications (Fund Transfers and Banking Transactions)
Industry Vertical Segments
BFSI
Government/Public Sector
Energy & Power
Manufacturing
Telecommunication
Retail
Real Estate
Healthcare
Other (Media & Entertainment, Travel & Transportation, and Life Sciences)
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
Competitive Landscape
Key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Lavastorm, Fair Isaac Corporation, BAE Systems Plc, NCR Limited, ACI Worldwide, Inc., ThreatMetrix, SAS Institute Inc., and SAP SE among others
