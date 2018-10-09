Green Tea Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Forecast 2015 To 2023
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Tea Bags
Tea Instant Mixes
Iced Green Tea
Others
By End-User / Application
Supermarkets
Tea Shops
Online Stores
Drink and Food Processing
Others
By Company
Nestle S.A.
Tetley GB Ltd
DSM Nutritional Products
Tata Global Beverage
AMORE Pacific Corp
Numi Organic Tea
Associated British Foods LLC
Unilever Group
Oregon Chai Inc
Northern tea Merchants Ltd.
Figure of List
Figure Global Green Tea Market Size (Million USD) 2012-2022
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
Figure Europe Market Growth 2015-2017
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2015-2017
Figure South America Market Growth 2015-2017
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2015-2017
Figure Global Green Tea Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2018-2023)
Figure Global Green Tea Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2018-2023)
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
