Hire PPC Experts at Cogniter and Get Quality Leads

|

‘Targeted Traffic’ is the buzzword in the Internet Marketing industry as most businesses look to convert majority leads into sales and speed-up their conversion rate.

PPC or Pay Per Click is thus one of the most preferred online marketing strategies for most businesses. It drives in highly targeted traffic to your website and allows you to maximize your ROI. PPC Experts at Cogniter would help you identify the most promising target group and reach out to them effectively.

Our AdWords certified Pay Per Click (PPC) Staff members have experience in Pay Per Click Marketing for Google AdWords and Bing, Landing Page Optimization and Business Analysis and Promotion and ROI analysis.

Our Pay Per Click (PPC) Campaigns will benefit your website or business by:

• Enhancing your online sales

• Providing you immediate top rankings on the major Search Engines

• Leading the competition

• Providing greater Visibility and Popularity

• Moving traffic to your website by targeting Relevant Keywords

• Increasing growth in business and revenue

We provide Dedicated PPC experts on hourly/weekly/monthly man-hour or on the turnkey project basis. Visit our website for more information or hire PPC experts online now!

Advantages of Hiring PPC Experts at Cogniter

From last 13 years, Cogniter Technologies is named to be admired for Adwords Account Setup and Adword Account Optimization services. Our PPC experts have helped numerous small to large business houses to achieve excellent ROI.

The Additional Cogniter Advantage:

• Landing page optimization- Convince visitors to take an action that will increase leads and ultimately your revenue

• Mobile Friendly- Cogniter’s PPC experts use AdWords’ extension functions to reach mobile users.

• A/B Testing – Our conversion experts help you build multiple landing pages and stick with the one that works the best for you.

• Remarketing- Our experts contact potential clients through remarketing, increasing the chances of a sale.

About Cogniter Technologies

Cogniter Technologies is a well-established US-based web/mobile development and internet marketing company delivering the top quality end to end solutions to its clients worldwide. We have more than 15 years of industry experience in making world-class web-based applications, mobile apps and providing PPC marketing campaigns.

With such a vast industry experience in internet marketing, you entrust our PPC professionals to manage your PPC campaigns at the most affordable process. Our PPC management team comprises some of the most qualified and certified professionals.

Email all your requirements at info@cogniter.com or you can get in touch online!